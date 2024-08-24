Enhance Security At Hospitals, Directs Collector Priyank Mishra In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra has directed all government and private hospitals and medical colleges to enhance security measures to ensure a safe environment for healthcare professionals and patients. The collector, on Saturday, chaired a meeting with government and private hospital managements, Indian Medical Association officials and private doctors.

He directed the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras, establish a control room for rapid emergency response and rigorously monitored entry and exit points to prevent any untoward incidents. Hospitals are required to employ an adequate number of trained security guards to ensure proper monitoring, patrolling and surveillance of the premises. Only one or two attendants should be allowed with a patient at any time, including during visiting hours.

To enhance safety, the collector emphasised the need for well-lit areas within hospital campuses, particularly in locations where female healthcare staff are on duty, as well as in parking lots and entryways. Hospitals are also urged to develop comprehensive emergency response plans, conduct regular mock drills and train staff to recognise and respond to security threats.

He also instructed hospital managements to ensure a coordinated response to incidents by working closely with local police and emergency services.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh and CMHO Dr Narsingh Gehlot were present among others. Following a recent incident where a doctor was threatened with a firearm at the Community Health Centre in Dhamnod, police have arrested the suspect and revoked arms licence. All SDMs have been instructed to carry out surprise inspections to ensure the safety of hospitals, especially those with female staff on night duty. Women police officials will be assigned to maternity wards to enhance the safety of female patients and staff.