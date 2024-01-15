MP: Sirvi Mahasabha Calls For Economic Benefits

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): All India Sirvi Mahasabha Madhya Pradesh orchestrated a momentous provincial conference at Balipur Dham in Manawar, attended by religious guru Diwan Madhav Singh and Yogeshji Maharaj. The event honoured the talents of the community and marked the release of Sirvi Samaj's inaugural social census booklet and app. The conference witnessed pivotal decisions regarding timely social changes. The release of the Sirvi Parivar census magazine, guided by census coordinator Shekhar Bhayal, engineer Ashok Rathore and Mukesh Gehlot, was a significant highlight.

Guidelines and decisions aimed at societal progress and economic benefits were emphasised, with CA Bhagwan Lacheta elucidating the importance of social census and education funds. Diwan Madhav, endorsing necessary changes, highlighted the special roles of local panchos and women. Notably, the gathering commenced with cultural presentations by talented girls, setting an engaging tone. Religious leaders, including Diwan Madhav and Yogeshji Maharaj, inaugurated the proceedings with worship and Aarti of Aai Mataji.

District president Radheshyam Mukati welcomed the attendees and youth organisation leaders were pivotal in recognising proficient talents. The conference drew a substantial audience from various districts and tehsils, showcasing widespread community participation.

The programme, conducted by assistant commissioner GST Hemant Gehlot, concluded with a vote of thanks from provincial general secretary Kantilal Gehlot. The event recognised the contributions of district heads, tehsil presidents and various social trusts, solidifying a sense of unity and progress within the Sirvi community.