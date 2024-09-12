 MP Sikhs Flays Rahul Gandhi's Remarks, Seek Apology
MP Sikhs Flays Rahul Gandhi's Remarks, Seek Apology

Leaders and members of the Sikh community have demanded an immediate apology from Rahul Gandhi, asserting that his statement is not only baseless but also an attempt to tarnish India's global image.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:51 AM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sikh community in Madhya Pradesh has expressed strong disapproval over remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Virginia, US. In his speech, Gandhi questioned whether Sikhs in India will be allowed to wear turbans, carry the traditional Kada, or visit Gurudwaras freely, implying concerns about religious freedom in the country.

Leaders and members of the Sikh community have demanded an immediate apology from Rahul Gandhi, asserting that his statement is not only baseless but also an attempt to tarnish India's global image. "India is a country where every individual enjoys full religious freedom," said Manjeet Singh Bhatia, representing the Gurusingh Sabha in Indore. He stressed that no other nation offers the same level of religious liberty that India does, and that Gandhi's comments reflect ignorance about the realities of his own country.

Jasbir Singh Gandhi, a social worker, criticized the Congress leader's remarks as misguided, stating, "Does Rahul Gandhi not know the situation in India? His statement is foolish and baseless. No one has ever dared to interfere with the Sikh community's rights to wear their traditional attire or practice their faith." Former member of the Madhya Pradesh Minority Commission, Trilochan Singh Vasu, also condemned the statement, labelling it an "attempt to tarnish India's image."

Vasu emphasized that such comments can have damaging consequences and urged Gandhi to acknowledge the harm caused by his words. The Sikh community, while proud of its religious freedom in India, is now demanding accountability from Rahul Gandhi, stating that such misinformed statements can only serve to harm the nation’s reputation on the international stage.

