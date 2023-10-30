MP: Show Of Strength Between Cong & BJP On Last Day Of Filing Nominations

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Entire Shajapur assembly constituency was abuzz with power display as both the Congress and the BJP left no stone upturned to display their support on the last day of filing nomination. Entire assembly area was covered with flags and banners of both parties. On Monday, Congress candidate Hukum Singh Karada and BJP candidate Arun Bhimavad held rallies with thousands of supporters.

After visit to Panchmukhi Hanuman temple, Karada reached Collector office with his supporters on Monday morning and submitted his nomination papers. Later, Karada held a rally and addressed the public gathering. Karada said that he was contesting elections on the order of party top leadership. “We are getting good response. I hope we will definitely win the elections,” he said.

BJP candidate Arun Bhimavad also held a nomination rally from Shri Omkareshwar Mahadev Temple in Dhanmondi. Not only male supporters, but a good number of women were also joined the rally. After the procession reached the Collector office, Bhimavad submitted the nomination form.

Addressing the public gathering, Bhimavad said that BJP had sent a small worker like him not once, not twice, but for the third time among the public. With God’s grace and the blessings of voters, the equation had become clear.

Read Also Indore: MGM Plans To Start Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)