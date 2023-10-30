Indore: MGM Plans To Start Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has been preparing to start the yellow fever vaccination centre at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. It would be the only centre of yellow fever vaccination in the district and the second in the state after AIIMS, Bhopal.

MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the preliminary inspection for starting the centre has been done and the facility will be started in a couple of months.

“A team led by regional director, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had inspected the facility at MY Hospital while the divisional commissioner and chairman of autonomous body Mal Singh Bhaydiya has given the in-principle nod for the same,” Dr Dixit said.

The union government will provide the paid vaccine to the hospital and it will be provided to those travelling abroad at a certain amount.

“A team will come for final inspection in a month after which the facility would be started,” the official said.

Notably, there is no facility for yellow fever vaccination, mandatory for the people travelling to America and the African countries, in Indore and people go to AIIMS, Bhopal or to the terminals of International Airport in Mumbai or Delhi for the same.

