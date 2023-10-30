 Indore: MGM Plans To Start Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: MGM Plans To Start Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre

Indore: MGM Plans To Start Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre

No facility for foreign travellers to get the mandatory vaccination in state except AIIMS, Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has been preparing to start the yellow fever vaccination centre at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. It would be the only centre of yellow fever vaccination in the district and the second in the state after AIIMS, Bhopal.

MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the preliminary inspection for starting the centre has been done and the facility will be started in a couple of months.

“A team led by regional director, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had inspected the facility at MY Hospital while the divisional commissioner and chairman of autonomous body Mal Singh Bhaydiya has given the in-principle nod for the same,” Dr Dixit said.

The union government will provide the paid vaccine to the hospital and it will be provided to those travelling abroad at a certain amount.

“A team will come for final inspection in a month after which the facility would be started,” the official said.

Notably, there is no facility for yellow fever vaccination, mandatory for the people travelling to America and the African countries, in Indore and people go to AIIMS, Bhopal or to the terminals of International Airport in Mumbai or Delhi for the same.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Shah Cancels Meeting In Indore As Party Candidates Are Occupied...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Voters Will Secure Future Of State, Says Former MP CM Kamal Nath

MP Elections 2023: Voters Will Secure Future Of State, Says Former MP CM Kamal Nath

MP Elections 2023: Only 7% Of Claimed ₹13.4 Trn Investment In State Realised, Says Sapra

MP Elections 2023: Only 7% Of Claimed ₹13.4 Trn Investment In State Realised, Says Sapra

Indore: MGM Plans To Start Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre

Indore: MGM Plans To Start Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre

MP Elections 2023: Congress Won’t Benefit From Caste Census, Says Athawale

MP Elections 2023: Congress Won’t Benefit From Caste Census, Says Athawale

MP Elections 2023 : Today Is Last Day To File Nomination

MP Elections 2023 : Today Is Last Day To File Nomination