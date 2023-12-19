 MP: Show Cause Notices To Four Senior Officials, Janpad CEOs For 'Negligence' In 'Sankalp Yatra' In Mandsaur
Punitive action has also been recommended against the Sitamau sub-divisional officer.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance into the alleged discrepancies and negligence in the ongoing 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', Mandsaur district collector Dilip Kumar Yadav served show cause notices to the four senior officials and all Janpad CEOs.

According to the information, on Monday evening, collector Yadav issued a show cause notice along with deducting one-day's salary and punitive action for the serious negligence by the officials during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and not making proper arrangements while setting up the stall.

Collector has taken punitive action against Sitamau SDO after he committed serious negligence by remaining absent during the yatra. Apart from this, no stall was set up by him during the yatra.

Instructions have been issued to deduct one day's salary of Mandsaur tehsildar, Mandsaur block development manager of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Rural Park Development Officer Mandsaur, and Mandsaur CDPO. Proper arrangements were not made by all of them during the Sankalp Yatra.

Due to not making proper arrangements during the Bharat Sankalp Yatra developed by all the district CEOs of the district, Collector Mr. Yadav has issued a notice to everyone.

Along with this, the executive engineer of Public Health Engineering has issued a show cause notice for not distributing the congratulatory letter of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the camp and not entering it on the portal.

The deputy director of agriculture has been issued a show cause notice for non-entry on the online portal.

A notice was issued to the lead bank manager for not entering KCC on the website. A notice letter has been issued to CMHO to show the reason for not entering anaemia on the portal.

After the issue of the show cause notice, if a satisfactory reply is not submitted by all these officers, strict action will be initiated against them.

