MP: Septuagenarian Woman Found Brutally Murdered In Pipliya Mandi

FP Photo

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): In a gruesome incident, a 70-year-old woman, Chandrakunwar Ranawat, was found brutally murdered at her ancestral house in Lasudia Rathore village on Thursday. The attacker, who is still at large, fled the scene with seven to eight kilograms of opium valued around Rs 14 lakh from the victim's house.

As per the information, at the time of the incident, victim Chandrakunwar was guarding the harvested opium crop during the night when the heinous act took place. On Thursday morning, she was discovered by a local farmer, Prahlad Prajapat, who found her lifeless body at the doorstep surrounded by pools of blood.

Chandrakunwar, survived by her two sons, Balwant Singh and Mahendra Singh, who work in the cement factory in Nimbahera village, was known to have been cultivating opium following her husband's demise.

During further investigation, police revealed a theft of opium from her residence. Local authorities, including police led by SP Anurag Sujania, fingerprint experts, and a dog squad, swiftly arrived at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the possibility of multiple perpetrators, with police suspecting that the perpetrators might have been acquainted with the victim due to the targeted nature of the crime.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the village, prompting a deep sense of concern and fear among residents. Police have been interrogating the victim's associates to crack the heinous act, while farmers in the area are now taking steps to secure their fields amid fears of increased theft.