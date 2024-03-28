 MP: Septuagenarian Woman Found Brutally Murdered In Pipliya Mandi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Septuagenarian Woman Found Brutally Murdered In Pipliya Mandi

MP: Septuagenarian Woman Found Brutally Murdered In Pipliya Mandi

Around 8kg opium crop found stolen from house

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): In a gruesome incident, a 70-year-old woman, Chandrakunwar Ranawat, was found brutally murdered at her ancestral house in Lasudia Rathore village on Thursday. The attacker, who is still at large, fled the scene with seven to eight kilograms of opium valued around Rs 14 lakh from the victim's house.

As per the information, at the time of the incident, victim Chandrakunwar was guarding the harvested opium crop during the night when the heinous act took place. On Thursday morning, she was discovered by a local farmer, Prahlad Prajapat, who found her lifeless body at the doorstep surrounded by pools of blood.

Chandrakunwar, survived by her two sons, Balwant Singh and Mahendra Singh, who work in the cement factory in Nimbahera village, was known to have been cultivating opium following her husband's demise.

Read Also
MP: FIR Registered Against Congress MLA Over 'Chop Off Hands' Remark
article-image

During further investigation, police revealed a theft of opium from her residence. Local authorities, including police led by SP Anurag Sujania, fingerprint experts, and a dog squad, swiftly arrived at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the possibility of multiple perpetrators, with police suspecting that the perpetrators might have been acquainted with the victim due to the targeted nature of the crime.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the village, prompting a deep sense of concern and fear among residents. Police have been interrogating the victim's associates to crack the heinous act, while farmers in the area are now taking steps to secure their fields amid fears of increased theft.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Taking Cue From Taiwan, DAVV To Set Up Centre For Semiconductor & Chip Design

Indore: Taking Cue From Taiwan, DAVV To Set Up Centre For Semiconductor & Chip Design

MP: MTMC Admin, Security Agency & Priests To Face Music Over Blaze In Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

MP: MTMC Admin, Security Agency & Priests To Face Music Over Blaze In Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

MP: Septuagenarian Woman Found Brutally Murdered In Pipliya Mandi

MP: Septuagenarian Woman Found Brutally Murdered In Pipliya Mandi

MP: Tribal Widow Uncovers Massive Fraud In Husband's Name, Seeks Justice

MP: Tribal Widow Uncovers Massive Fraud In Husband's Name, Seeks Justice

MP: Divisional Commissioner Reviews Election Preparations In Dhar

MP: Divisional Commissioner Reviews Election Preparations In Dhar