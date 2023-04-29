MP: Scindia calls rival Govind Singh to check on his health, offers him better ‘treatment’ in Delhi

Former minister Dr. Govind Singh |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): It took political circle of MP by surprise when Leader of Opposition and Scindia adversary Dr Govind Singh praised Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for inquiring about his health and inviting for better medical treatment in Delhi if needed, on Saturday.

“ Union Minister Scindia called me to check on my health after he read news that I was not feeling well. He even assured me better medical treatment in Delhi if required.”

However, Singh has denied the news published in newspapers about his ill health, terming it as a conspiracy. He said that he is completely healthy and was taking rest on the advice of his doctor.

While talking to media, Dr Govind Singh accused the BJP government of ruining the state and said that the public has made up its mind for change. He compared Chief Minister Shivraj Singh to Ravana and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as Ram, saying that the latter will accomplish victory over evil. He stated that the aim and objective is to end BJP politically, and not physically or mentally harm anyone. He also criticized the treatment of MLAs and the bureaucracy under the current government.