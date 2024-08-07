MP: Rs 23-Cr Shipawara Sangam To Transform Into Major Tourist Destination

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Shipawara, the confluence of the Chambal and Kshipra, is set to become a significant tourist attraction. The development project, estimated at Rs 23 crore, aims to transform the Deepeshwar Mahadev temple and its surrounding area into a religious tourist destination.

The project includes the construction of a watchtower, Manglik Bhawan, museum, cafeteria and shopping area to enhance the convenience and enjoyment of devotees.

Collector Rajesh Batham has collaborated with the MP Housing Board to finalise the project plans, which have been submitted to the director of religious affairs and commissioner Ujjain for approval. Once approved, the project is expected to be completed before the Simhastha festival in 2028.

The development will cover 7.35 acres, including renovations to the Deepeshwar Mahadev temple and the surrounding 7.43 acres of the Shipawara Sangam site. Enhancements would ensure a seamless visitor experience, with new facilities such as an entrance gate, priest residence and improved infrastructure for electricity and water.

Located at the borders of Ratlam, Mandsaur and Jhalawar districts, Shipawara holds significant historical and mythological importance. According to legend, Lord Shiva once hid here to escape from the demon Bhasmasur, giving the place its name.

The Temple, constructed in the Bhumi style during the reign of Raja Bhoj of the Parmar period, is surrounded by tombs of Nathpanthi sadhus and remnants of Copper Age civilisation. The confluence attracts devotees from across states.