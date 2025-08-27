Madhya Pradesh: Family Demands Justice Over Teen’s Suspicious Death In Mandsaur

Network Of Quack Doctors Flourishing In MP's Nalkheda; Locals Fear Risk To Public Health | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Grieving the sudden and suspicious death of their only son, 15-year-old Ajay Prajapati, the boy’s family, along with community members and local leaders, staged a protest at the superintendent of police office in Mandsaur on Tuesday. They demanded justice and compensation from the administration.

According to relatives, Ajay’s health deteriorated rapidly after receiving treatment from a quack, Sonu Rathore, on August 18. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival, while the accused fled the scene.

The family submitted a memorandum urging strict action against Rathore and financial support for Ajay’s parents, who work as labourers. Protesters also alleged that police failed to invoke appropriate legal provisions against the accused.

Farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand, councillor Sarfaraz Meo, and others joined the family’s demand for accountability from the health department to curb illegal medical practices in the region.

Outpost in-charge Dharmesh Yadav said that an investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.