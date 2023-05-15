MP: Rs 1k monthly allowance to women if party returns to power, says Patil

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A service delivery camp was held at Ichhapur village 24 kms away from Burhanpur district under the second phase of Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan (Chief Minister Public Service Campaign). MP Gyaneshwar Patil promised that his party would give a monthly allowance of Rs 1k to eligible women under ‘Laldi Behna Scheme’ over and above the benefits of other government schemes that they are already receiving, if voted to power in the state.

The scheme's benefits would begin from June 10. During the camp, certificates under land rights scheme were also distributed among the beneficiaries. He urged residents especially women to complete DBT, Aadhaar link so that they could avail benefits from the same. He also appealed to the public to become aware and take advantage of the schemes and services

The BJP-run state government is committed to development which includes empowerment in education and health sectors across the state. The public service campaign is being organised to provide benefits of government's schemes and services to common people. Collector Bhavya Mittal, former minister Archana Chitnis besides other administrative officials, public representatives, workers and villagers were present on the occasion.

