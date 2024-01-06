MP: Riju Bafna Takes Charge As Shajapur Collector

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Riju Bafna, an IAS officer of the 2014 batch, assumed charge as the new collector of Shajapur on Friday. Before assuming the office, she paid reverence at Maa Rajarajeshwari temple.

Known for her dedication and administrative prowess, she was previously posted as collector of Narsinghpur district. Earlier, she also served in various administrative capacities such as additional commissioner in Bhopal Municipal Corporation and district panchayat CEO in Jabalpur.

Upon assuming the office, the collector promptly held a meeting with officers to acquaint with the team and gain insights into ongoing departmental activities. District panchayat CEO Santosh Tagore provided a comprehensive overview of the district's geographical landscape.

The collector outlined her priorities for new tenure, emphasising the priority areas of agriculture, education, and healthcare. She declared her intent to address pressing issues in the city. These statements reflect her commitment to improving the city’s infrastructure and ensuring a better quality of life for its residents.

The collector urged officials to oversee the implementation of government schemes by visiting fields. She affirmed her commitment to reviewing rural development initiatives and encouraged officers to communicate any challenges they encounter.

Among those present were divisional forest officer Mayank Chandiwal, additional collector BS Solanki, district panchayat CEO Santosh Tagore, joint collector Akhil Rathore, ASP TS Baghel, sub-divisional officer Narendra Nath Pandey and other concerned officials.