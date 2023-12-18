 MP: Residents Of Uttam Vihar Colony Complain Of Dirty Water
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The city is facing a crisis as dirty water from a resident's house floods the streets of Uttam Vihar Colony. It was alleged that, despite complaints, the city council, led by CMO Dilip Srivastava, has not addressed the issue. Residents, including Ashok Anchalia, Kailash Porwal, Rajkumar Anchaliya, Rishabh Bhandari, Deepak Porwal, Bharat Porwal, and others, submitted a memorandum threatening protests if a resolution is not found.

Rishabh Bhandari expressed frustration over unaddressed complaints, while Anil Sethia, the accused, blamed the city council and called for a permanent solution to the issue. This situation highlights administrative apathy, endangering both the city's cleanliness and residents' well-being. Urgent action is needed from local authorities to resolve the issue and restore the quality of life in Alot.

The residents emphasised the critical need for the city council, particularly CMO Dilip Srivastava, to take immediate and effective measures before the situation worsens, leading to potential protests from the concerned citizens.

