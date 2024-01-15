MP: Reconsider Ayodhya Invitation, Nahata Urges Cong High Command

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Narendra Nahata has penned a letter to the national president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Mallikarjun Kharge, urging the Congress high command to reconsider its decision of rejecting the invitation for the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Nahata emphasised the historical significance of the occasion, attributing it to the initiative taken by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1989. He recalled how Rajiv Gandhi played a pivotal role in reopening the locked Ram Lalla Temple. Nahata pointed out that Congress had maintained a stand of leaving the matter to the Supreme Court for resolution.

Nahata highlighted the peaceful acceptance of the Supreme Court's decision by the followers of Islam and urged the Congress leadership to reconsider its decision. In his letter, Nahata acknowledged the political nature of the event orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but argued that the Congress's absence might inadvertently facilitate the ruling party's political agenda. He expressed optimism that the Congress would reassess its decision, urging them to participate in the Pran Pratishtha programme while respecting Hindu sentiments.