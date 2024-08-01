 MP Rain Woes: Newly-Constructed Road Develops Potholes In Bhikangaon; Admin Turns Blind Eye
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Potholes on the Deshgaon-Khargone road |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-constructed road from Deshgaon to Khargone has already developed potholes, merely a month after its completion. The poor construction quality has raised concerns among the locals, who are now facing difficulties due to the damaged road.

The road, which was built under the supervision of the national highway (NH) officials, has been plagued by potholes, especially after the recent heavy rainfall. The situation has become so dire that accidents are occurring daily, with a truck narrowly escaping an overturn on Wednesday.

Janpad member Rajkumar Patel has been vocal about the issue, complaining multiple times against the contractor. However, no action has been taken, despite repeated warnings.

Bhopal: Mobile Science Exhibitions On Energy, Measurement Launched By Regional Science Centre &...
article-image

The main issue lies in the use of black soil instead of gravel on the side shoulders, which has led to the formation of potholes. Patel stated that he had informed the contractor and the officials about the problem, but they failed to take any corrective measures.

Ashwin Soni, SDO, NH, acknowledged the complaints and assured that the potholes would be repaired soon. He also promised to replace the black soil with gravel in the affected areas.

