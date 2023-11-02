MP: Quadrangular Race In Pansemal

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The contest in Pansemal assembly constituency is set between four prominent candidates, incumbent MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade representing Congress, Shyam Barde from BJP, Dayaram Dawar from AAP and an independent candidate Ramesh Chauhan.

On the last day of withdrawing names from candidacy, independent candidates Gajanan Brahmin, Raju Patel and Surti Bai withdrew their nominations, supporting Ramesh Chauhan. This shift transformed the race into a quadrangular one, involving the Congress, BJP, AAP and independent candidates.

Chandrabhaga Kirade, the Congress candidate, seeks re-election, while Shyam Barde represents the BJP and Dayaram Dawar is the AAP candidate. Protests in the area, stemming from Congress's choice of candidate, did not yield a change, pushing independent candidates into the race. The political dynamics are unpredictable, as Ramesh Chauhan's entry as an independent candidate may pose challenges for the Congress and this could potentially influence BJP and dissatisfied Congress voters.

With the allocation of election symbols, the stage is set for a rigorous electoral campaign. Pansemal assembly constituency, consisting of 2,57,013 voters, will exercise their democratic right at 287 polling stations on November 17.

Under the guidance of district election officer Dr Rahul Fating, preparations for the elections are complete. The upcoming election promises a spirited contest and voters are urged to participate actively to fortify the democratic process.

