MP: Problems of Singaji thermal power project discussed

Representational Image |

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Sant Singaji Thermal Power director Manjit Singh from Jabalpur headquarters took a review meeting with L&T officials at Power Plant Office in Mundi on Saturday.

Various issues were discussed including the remaining work and the problems of the electric turbine were discussed. It was decided that the remaining work should be completed before March 31, 2023.

PK Dubey, Sameer Haldhar, B Upashree Gupta, G Pritesh Jaiswal, V L Naval, Hemant Sankkle from Jabalpur and Singaji Thermal Power Projectís K K Sharma, RP Pandey, RK Khemaria, ML Patel, Sanjay Pendra, Narendra Gupta and other officers were present.

On behalf of L&T, vice president Shrikant Yash Deshmukh and other officers were present.

Manjit Singh also inspected the project and expressed displeasure over the maintenance, cleaning of bush drains and general cleanliness. He instructed the contractor to ensure cleanliness in the power plant area and township area.

Before this, Singh visited Sant Singaji Samadhi and visited Bal Bharti School in Prasadi Chadhi Township.

Late in the evening, MP Gyaneshwar Patil and Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel also had a meeting with officials for about half an hour.

The demand for strengthening of the railway bridge on Goradia road and overbridge on Sioriya road and cementing of the road going from the side of Singaji township to Sioriya was discussed.

Singaji Power Officer, Chief Engineer AK Sharma, described the works as satisfactory.

On this occasion, the officials of the employees' union working handed over various demands.