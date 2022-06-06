MP Poll Scroll: Strong room inspection conducted by the Election commission in Alirajpur

ALIRAJPUR (Madhya Pradesh): In the context of the three-tier Panchayat General elections-2022, collector and district election officer Raghvendra Singh inspected the strong room established at collector's office on Monday. Here, EVM and election-related material/information are stored. It was all done under the guidance of the Election Commission. During this, additional collector and deputy election officer CL Chanap, sub-divisional officer Laxmi Gamad, ASP Sardar Singh Chauhan, and others were also present.

Preparation of polling booths for upcoming elections has began

KUKSHI: The panchayat elections are on their way. For this, officials are preparing polling stations for voting. According to the information, voters of Kukshi will be able to vote on June 25, Saturday from 7:00 am- 3:00 pm in their respective areas. For this, the name and number of polling stations, number of male and female voters, and others are being written, so that voters can know the status of the concerned polling booth. Also, slogans like "leave all the work-vote first", "vote is a weapon", and others are also written on the station. Informed media nodal officer Manoj Sadhu.

Training of Presiding and Polling officer 1 completed

SARDARPUR: Training of 79 Presiding and 68 Polling Officers 1 for three-tier Panchayat elections was completed at School of Excellence, Sardarpur. In the training, the role of the polling party and the election process were explained through a projector by the master trainers JP Manadhanya, ML Lodhi, JP Sharma, and others. During the training, sub-divisional officer Rahul Chauhan, returning officer Dinesh Sonartia, observed and gave guidelines to fulfill the role of Presiding and Polling Officer1 for smooth conduct of the election process.