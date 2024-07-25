 MP Politics: Nagar Singh Chouhan Simmers Down, He Doesn’t Get Ministry, Nor Will He Resign
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Politics: Nagar Singh Chouhan Simmers Down, He Doesn’t Get Ministry, Nor Will He Resign

MP Politics: Nagar Singh Chouhan Simmers Down, He Doesn’t Get Ministry, Nor Will He Resign

About the leaders who defected to the BJP from other parties and got cabinet berths, Vishnoi says, “It’s their good luck but our misfortune.”

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Nagar Singh Chouhan, Alirajpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan, who was angry after being stripped off forest and environment departments, seemed to have simmered down. 

Cool response from the party’s central leadership in Delhi has quelled Nagar’s anger. 

Nagar who threatened to resign after being stripped off the two departments has refused to do so.

Nagar said he had discussed the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He also said that he had put up the matter before the party forum. Nevertheless, sources said neither Shah nor Nadda had met him in Delhi.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan Calls Himself MLA, Indicates He May Quit
article-image

The central leadership advised Nagar to hold talks with the state leadership and not to make any statements in the media, sources further said. 

He has been told that if there is any change in the ministry in future, his case may be considered. On the other hand, a former minister and present MLA Ajay Vishnoi came in support of Nagar. 

Regarding the leaders who defected to the BJP from other parties and got cabinet berths, Vishnoi said, “It is their good luck and our misfortune. We are feeling cheated by our own party.”

Nagar has done what he may have felt right, Vishnoi said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Politics: Nagar Singh Chouhan Simmers Down, He Doesn’t Get Ministry, Nor Will He Resign

MP Politics: Nagar Singh Chouhan Simmers Down, He Doesn’t Get Ministry, Nor Will He Resign

MP: Cong Announces Mass Movement Against Govt's Decision To Auction Thousands Of Hectares In...

MP: Cong Announces Mass Movement Against Govt's Decision To Auction Thousands Of Hectares In...

MP: Students' Hunger Strike Ends With Appointment Of Teachers In Alot

MP: Students' Hunger Strike Ends With Appointment Of Teachers In Alot

Partial Burial Of Women In MP: Mahila Cong Targets Govt, Raise Questions Over Law And Order In State

Partial Burial Of Women In MP: Mahila Cong Targets Govt, Raise Questions Over Law And Order In State

MP BJP Leader T Raja Singh Gives Hate Speech Against Muslims, Claims 'Hum Panch, Humare Pachaas'...

MP BJP Leader T Raja Singh Gives Hate Speech Against Muslims, Claims 'Hum Panch, Humare Pachaas'...