MP Politics: Nagar Singh Chouhan Simmers Down, He Doesn’t Get Ministry, Nor Will He Resign

Nagar Singh Chouhan, Alirajpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan, who was angry after being stripped off forest and environment departments, seemed to have simmered down.

Cool response from the party’s central leadership in Delhi has quelled Nagar’s anger.

Nagar who threatened to resign after being stripped off the two departments has refused to do so.

Nagar said he had discussed the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He also said that he had put up the matter before the party forum. Nevertheless, sources said neither Shah nor Nadda had met him in Delhi.

The central leadership advised Nagar to hold talks with the state leadership and not to make any statements in the media, sources further said.

He has been told that if there is any change in the ministry in future, his case may be considered. On the other hand, a former minister and present MLA Ajay Vishnoi came in support of Nagar.

Regarding the leaders who defected to the BJP from other parties and got cabinet berths, Vishnoi said, “It is their good luck and our misfortune. We are feeling cheated by our own party.”

Nagar has done what he may have felt right, Vishnoi said.