Madhya Pradesh: Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan Calls Himself MLA, Indicates He May Quit

Nagar Singh Chouhan, Alirajpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no end in sight to the anger of SC Department Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan who has been stripped off forest and environment departments.

On the occasion of Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti on Tuesday, he identified himself as an MLA from Alirajpur. In a video release from Delhi, Nagar twice called himself a legislator from Alirajpur.

Nagar’s statements indicate that if he does not get importance in the cabinet, he may resign. Nagar and his wife Anita Chouhan reached Delhi on Tuesday. But the BJP leadership is not ready to reach any agreement with Nagar.

If he tries to put pressure on the leadership by threatening to resign, his resignation may be accepted.

According to sources, the BJP leadership in Delhi did not give any response to Nagar. Neither Union Home Minister Amit Shah nor BJP’s national president JP Nadda met him.

He was clearly told that he should speak to party’s state unit in-charge Mahendra Singh and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav about the issues related to his department.

According to sources, the BJP leadership is not ready to reconsider the decisions on the departments of Nagar. He will not be given any additional department. Yadav has also spoken to party’s state unit president VD Sharma about the issue, over phone. Sharma is also in favour of taking a strong stand on the matter.

Rawat takes over forest, environment departments

The departments of forest and environment have been taken from Nagar Singh Chouhan and handed over to Ramniwas Rawat who took over both the departments on Tuesday. Rawat kept away from commenting on Nagar’s resentment.