 MP: Police To Uncover Potential Connections To Larger Arms Trafficking Networks; 2 Illegal Arms Factories Busted, 7 Arrested
13 country-made pistols, 2 additional pistols and various equipment used for arms production, with an estimated total value of Rs 1.70 lakh seized.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 10:19 PM IST
FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown under operation 'Prahar', the Manawar Police busted two illegal arms manufacturing factories in Dhar district, leading to the arrest of seven individuals. This operation, guided by SP Manoj Kumar Singh, resulted in the seizure of 13 country-made pistols, two additional pistols and various equipment used for arms production, with an estimated total value of Rs 1.70 lakh.

The initiative was spearheaded by IG Anurag and DIG Nimish Aggarwal, who directed local police to intensify their efforts against illegal arms manufacturing and smuggling in the region.

On Sunday, inspector Ishwar Singh Chauhan received credible intelligence regarding the involvement of Harjeet Singh and Satnam Singh Sikligar in the illicit arms trade from their residences in Singhana village. Following the tip-off, two specialised teams were formed to conduct simultaneous raids.

The first team apprehended Harjeet Singh Sikligar and his associates-Daya Singh Bhatia and Jitendra Singh Chawla- while they were in the process of manufacturing illegal weapons. A comprehensive inventory of arms-making equipment was recovered from their premises, leading to the registration of crime under the Arms Act.

The second team targeted Satnam Singh Sikligar's residence, resulting in the arrest of four individuals engaged in similar activities. They seized one handmade country-made pistol, two magazines, and additional arms-making equipment, resulting in filing crime No 862/24.

The police are currently interrogating the suspects to uncover further details regarding their operations and potential connections to larger arms trafficking networks. The successful execution of this operation has been commended by various officials for their dedication and teamwork in combating illegal arms manufacturing.

