 MP: Police Nab Accused In Illegal Arms Smuggling In Sardarpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh police team nabbed an accused identified as Saddam Gamad, hailing from Mahapur village, involved in the case of illegal arms smuggling.

SDOP Ashutosh Patel said that the Rajgarh police received information that a person with a bag on his motorbike was going to sell illegal arms.

Subsequently, two different teams were dispatched from Rajgarh police station. Police teams surrounded Saddam on the Indore-Ahmedabad fourlane, near the power grid and seized four country-made pistols of 12 bore and registered a case under the Arms Act. The police also seized a bike with no number plate from his possession.

The accused used to post pictures of himself with illegal arms on social media. The accused already has different cases registered against him in three police stations under the Sardarpur tehsil area limit. Whereas, he is absconding with a permanent warrant from Amjhera police station, said SDOP Patel.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act in five cases at Rajgarh police station as well as one at Sardarpur police station and the other at Amjhera police station.

Police had been in search of the accused for a long time, but he used to escape every time by changing locations and selling illegal arms at different locations.

