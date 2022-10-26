e-Paper Get App
MP: Police in Jobat bust Rs 43K robbery, two held

Based on complaint, a case was registered under Section 394 of Indian Police Code. A special team was formed on instructions of the superintendent of police, Alirajpur to crack the case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Jobat police have claimed to have solved a robbery case of Rs 43, 070 and arrested three persons. The robbery took place on October 15, 2022.

As per case details, the complainant Vaistha along with kin Kamlesh were heading from Dholawad to Kundalvasa village on a motorcycle carrying a borewell motor when four masked persons forcibly stopped them on Bhurchevdi-Kundalvasa road and fled after snatching the motorcycle worth Rs 30,000, borewell motor worth Rs 12,000 and Rs 1,070 in cash (total of Rs 43,070).

After which the complainant lodged a written complaint at Udaygarh police station. Based on complaint, a case was registered under Section 394 of Indian Police Code. A special team was formed on instructions of the superintendent of police, Alirajpur to crack the case.

The theft was solved within ten days with the arrest of two accused from Siyali village. Police have also seized stolen the motorcycle and motor from their possessions. The other two accused are still at large.

