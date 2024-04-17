MP: Petlawad's Cry For Permanent Bus Stand Still Unheard

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): The clamour for a permanent bus stand in Petlawad continues unheard of as residents endure ongoing hardships due to the absence of adequate facilities. Despite years of pleas from citizens, the prospect of a fully equipped bus stand remains uncertain, leaving commuters stranded in a temporary facility near Shraddhajanli Chowk. The makeshift bus stand, frequented by hundreds of buses daily travelling to Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, and Jhabua, lacks basic amenities, exacerbating the plight of passengers.

Seating arrangements are non-existent, leaving travellers, especially women and children, to navigate the challenges of limited access to drinking water and sanitation facilities. Moreover, the congestion at the temporary stand poses a constant threat, with buses often parked haphazardly along the main road, raising concerns about accidents amidst the bustling traffic.

Despite recurrent promises from political leaders during electoral campaigns, substantive action towards a permanent solution remains elusive. The pressing need for a designated bus stand is compounded by the broader implications for the city's infrastructure and cleanliness. With shopkeepers and residents resorting to open defecation near the makeshift stand, sanitation concerns persist, undermining efforts for a cleaner environment.

Demanding immediate action, citizens urge municipal authorities to expedite the selection of a suitable location for the long-awaited bus stand, emphasising the urgency of interim measures such as temporary restroom facilities. The proximity of educational institutions, commercial establishments, and major thoroughfares underscores the imperative for a comprehensive solution to alleviate congestion and enhance public safety.

As Petlawad grapples with the enduring saga of its transit woes, the community remains steadfast in its pursuit of a sustainable resolution to the perennial issue of a permanent bus stand. When reached for comment, Petlawad SDM Anil Rathore affirmed that the administration has completed the survey of the area, with final decisions pending discussions with the city council and considerations of citizen convenience.

Likewise, Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Asha Bhandari disclosed that three potential locations for a permanent bus stand have been identified by the council and administration: Near Barbet Road Civil Hospital, on Raipuriya Road, and Kanwan Road. Selection of the permanent bus stand location will prioritise the surveyed areas for the utmost convenience of the city residents, she added.