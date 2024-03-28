MP Patel Exudes Confidence In BJP's Victory With One Lakh Margin In Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP election office was inaugurated and initiated the party's campaigning with workers' Holi Milan Samaroh in Mandleshwar town of Khargone district.

The event saw the participation of key veteran leaders, including state vice-president Jitu Jiraati, divisional organisation secretary Raghavendra Gautam, MP Gajendra Singh Patel and Khargone MLA and district election coordinator Balkrishna Patidar.

Addressing the workers, Patel recalled the remarkable victory in the previous Lok Sabha elections when the BJP did not hold the Maheshwar assembly seat nor did it have a government in the state. Despite these challenges, Patel emphasised that the dedication of BJP workers led to a victory margin of over 50,000 votes.

With BJP now holding both the Maheshwar assembly seat and the state government, Patel expressed confidence in securing a margin of one lakh votes in the upcoming elections.

Other speakers emphasised the importance of meeting beneficiaries of government schemes and spreading the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment and accomplishments. Maheshwar MLA Rajkumar Mev reiterated BJP's commitment to its founding principles and highlighted the party's successful resolution of national issues like the Ram Mandir and Article 370.

The event concluded with a vibrant celebration of Holi, with roses and gulal adding to the festive atmosphere. Hundreds of BJP workers, including senior leaders and volunteers, participated in the event.

Senior BJP worker Satish Moyde, assembly convenor Narayan Patidar, JP Jat, Gulabchand Patidar, Bhagwan Jat, Balram Patel, Shankarlal Patidar and others also attended.