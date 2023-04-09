MP: Online paid darshan discontinued at Mahakal in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the last three days, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has suddenly made two major changes in the early darshan system. Due to this, the devotees are getting worried. First, the road to the entrance was blocked and now the offline entry receipt of Rs 250 has been stopped.

Mahakal Temple Management Committee has stopped the offline admission receipt facility from today and has implemented only an online system. This morning, when the devotees reached the counter for a quick darshan receipt, they were told that this permission will no longer be given offline, for this an online receipt will have to be generated.

After the early darshan system was made online, there was a long queue of visitors. The reason behind this was that the server of Mahakal temple was not running. In such a situation, there was a delay in issuing the receipt from the computer leading to the visitors getting upset and angry.

Devotees said that a large number of people have come to listen to the narration of Shiva Puran by Pandit Pradeep Mishra, and they are also eager to have Baba's darshan, but due to the change in the arrangements made by the temple management committee, the devotees are not able to get easy darshan.

According to Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Sandeep Soni, keeping in view the convenience of the devotees, the temple committee has decided to change the route of the early darshan entrance and make the early darshan receipt system online instead of offline. This system has been implemented since Friday. Arrangements for entry into Mahakal will be made for all the devotees from the Chardham temple. Due to this, the road has been blocked.