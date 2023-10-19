MP: One Held With Brown Sugar Worth ₹20L In Pithampur

Pithampur (Mhow): Keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections, Pithampur police are conducting continuous monitoring and strict checking campaigns in the area.

As part of the campaign launched by the police against those selling illegal drugs, 200 grams of brown sugar was recovered, the value of which was said to be around Rs 20 lakh.

Under the direction of SP Amit Mishra, the team of police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi, during patrolling on Tuesday, searched the suspect Mohammad Iqrar, 40, son of Abdul Ghaffar Sindhi, resident of Karaundia Chowpatty, Kishanganj, located in Pithampur Industrial Area 2.

Police said that 200 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh was recovered from Iqrar and the accused was arrested. During interrogation, the accused told the police that he bought it from one Qureshi.

According to police, the main accused is Qureshi who used to supply it in the surrounding areas including Pithampur through Mohammad Iqrar.

Police have deployed several teams in search of Qureshi and started an investigation who is involved in this entire channel of bringing and selling brown sugar.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)