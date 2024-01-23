 MP: On-Duty Cop Ditches Khaki For Saffron Robe, Conducts Patrolling With ‘Trishul’ In Hand (WATCH)
He was spotted carrying ‘Trishul’ and ‘Kamandal’ in his hands.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Maksi (Madhya Pradesh): As the entire country offered special prayers and lit diyas on January 22—Pran Pratishtha day of Lord Ram—an on-duty cop in Madhya Pradesh adopted a different style of celebrating the day.

A town inspector in Shajapur’s Maksi was spotted in a saint’s attire while on duty on Monday.

Town Inspector Bheem Singh Patel wore a saffron robe on duty instead of the designated Khaki uniform. He conducted patrols carrying ‘Trishul’ (Trident) and ‘Kamandal’ (a metal vessel for water) on the roads of Maksi.

He further said ‘Bhandara’ (community feasts) are being organised in the city. People are enjoying the bhog.

Some of the X users praised the cop while some called it disrespectful.

One of the X users ‘UP wale bhaiya’ said that police have functioned in non-khaki clothing both in the past and currently. “Wearing saffron is a sign of greater affection towards the country, as it has traditionally been associated with this region of the world. Currently, it is quite probable that someone wearing a kurta and sporting a long beard is politicised and ultimately anti-national,“ he wrote.

Another user commented that people it’s a matter of sheer concern that people are making fun of law and order and also of the country...! (Mazak bana diya h law and order ka aur desh ka bhi…!)

