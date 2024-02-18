MP: Officials Make Mockery Of Govt Orders

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a classic case of how officials make a mockery of government orders, a sarpanch of Minda village under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district, running from pillar to post, demanding the reappointment of two teachers at the village primary school, who were attached to the district headquarters.

Sarpanch Mayaram Meda on Tuesday appeared before the district collector, Priyank Mishra, during the public hearing and tabled his grievances about the blatant disregard for government orders, which harmed the students' education due to the absence of these teachers, and requested immediate action to rectify the situation.

According to the information received, more than 100 students are studying at the Government Primary School in Minda village. Because of the shortage of teachers, the government appointed two new primary teachers a year ago so that the quality of rural education could be ensured. But after six months of their appointment, these newly appointed teachers- Neha Chauhan and Rashmi Chauhan- were removed from Minda and attached to Girls Higher Secondary School, Dhar.

Both of these teachers have been posted to Government Primary School, Minda, for a probationary period of three years. It is mentioned in the appointment rules of the newly appointed teachers that they have to work in the school of their original posting only during their probationary period. As per the orders passed by the Public Education Directorate and signed by director KK Dwivedi on September 27, 2021, all officials were instructed that the teachers who had been attached should be relieved of their responsibility for the original graded school and should strictly follow this order. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken. This order has been issued for all categories of government teachers.

All officials must adhere to the orders to avoid facing disciplinary consequences. Despite this, their attachment was terminated, while their salary is being paid from the Government Primary School, Minda Development Block, Sardarpur. Which is against the law of the government. Now the burden of teaching more than 100 students has fallen on only two teachers. Even after this, officials here blatantly flouted the orders by arbitrarily attaching two newly appointed teachers against the rules. When contacted, Brajkant Shukla, assistant commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department, Dhar to know the reason behind the attachment of two teachers, he replied that he didn't know about these teachers and would be able to tell only after looking into the matter.