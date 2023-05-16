MP: NTPC Khargone observing ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ 2023

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of Swachhata Abhiyan, Swachhata Pakhwada was initiated to start a fortnight of intense focus on practices of cleanliness. The fortnight is to be observed from May 16 to 31 by NTPC Khargone. As a part of this fortnight, an oath-taking ceremony was organised at NTPC Khargone on Tuesday. The Swachhta pledge was administered by Mandeep Singh Chhabra, GM (O&M) to highlight the importance of cleanliness. Employees participated wholeheartedly and pledged to maintain a safe environment for a fruitful life.

Various activities are planned throughout this period to raise awareness and drive a movement for a cleaner and greener environment. The mission is to grow the habit of cleanliness among citizens, which is a necessary for a clean India. A Prabhat Pheri is planned on Wednesday by NTPC Khargone in order to spread awareness. Employees along with their family members, members of Ahilya Mahila Mandal, students of BBPS and many more will the attending the Prabhat Pheri.

A cleanliness drive will be organised in the surroundings of the NTPC plant in nearby village areas. Slogan Competition is planned for the students of BBPS on related topics. The event will be followed by an essay competition by members of Ahilya Mahila Mandal and the spouse of Employees. Girls studying under Girl Empowerment Mission 2023 will be participating in a poster-making competition.

Slogan Competition will also be held for the employees. NTPC Khargone will also be distributing waste bins in common areas including nearby railway stations. The programme will conclude with an award distribution ceremony. The oath was to commit time towards cleanliness and initiate the quest for cleanliness among the whole society. By celebrating ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’, NTPC Khargone is trying to inculcate cleanliness habits.