MP: 342 litres of liquor seized in Khargone, 1 held

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Tightening the noose on bootleggers, 342 litres of illicit liquor that was being illegally transported to Barwaha from Choral region was seized. A person was nabbed while driver of the car managed to escape. Barwaha police got a tip-off that a contraband consignment was being transported into Choral on Saturday and launched a raid. By intercepting a car bearing registration number MP 68 B 0126 at Katkut Phata, the team conducted a frisk and discovered 342 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 95,240 from the same. Owing to darkness, driver Kalu Kewat of Khalghat managed to flee while his accomplice Rahul Medha (21) of Chilriya gram panchayat (Dhar district) was nabbed for failing to produce necessary documents in support of liquor transportation under the consignment.

After seizing the car used in liquor transportation, the team quizzed the arrested person regarding involvement of others in liquor smuggling. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Excise act. A manhunt was launched to nab the accused. Inspector Jagdish Goyal and team played a key role in the case.