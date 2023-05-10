 MP Bus Tragedy: Collector ordered a magisterial probe into bus accident in Khargone
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Bus Tragedy: Collector ordered a magisterial probe into bus accident in Khargone

MP Bus Tragedy: Collector ordered a magisterial probe into bus accident in Khargone

In the meeting, strict instructions were given to the transporters stating the various reasons for the bus accident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): After a passenger bus plunged into a dry river bed resulting in the death of 24 passengers, district collector Shivraj Singh Verma ordered a magisterial probe into the case.

During a meeting held here in the district collector's office, collector Verma, considering it necessary to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the accident on Tuesday itself, appointed SDM Omnarayan Singh Badkul as an investigation officer under Section 174 and 176 of CrPC 1973.

SDM Badkul will conduct a magisterial inquiry on the following points includes, what were the reasons for the incident, who is to blame for the incident, suggestions to prevent such incidents in future and apart from the above points, if there are any other points, they will also be mentioned.

FIR for driving unfit, overloading vehicle

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma and SP Dharamveer Singh chaired a meeting with all the transporters on Tuesday late evening after the accident.

In the meeting, strict instructions were given to the transporters stating the various reasons for the bus accident.

Collector Verma told the transporters that now the police, revenue and transport department will ensure strict action. If an unfit and overloading vehicle operation is found, FIR will be registered for playing with the lives of common citizens (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

In the meeting, SP Singh said that no unfit vehicle will ply. In case of plying overloaded vehicles, not only vehicles will be seized, but FIR will be registered. 

Read Also
MP Bus Tragedy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cong's Kamal Nath mourn Khargone bus accident victims
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Bus Tragedy: Collector ordered a magisterial probe into bus accident in Khargone

MP Bus Tragedy: Collector ordered a magisterial probe into bus accident in Khargone

Indore: Navodayan Academy outshines in IIT-JEE main results

Indore: Navodayan Academy outshines in IIT-JEE main results

MP: 21 tunnels to be built in Indore- Khandwa GC project, officers inspect site

MP: 21 tunnels to be built in Indore- Khandwa GC project, officers inspect site

Madhya Pradesh: Passing out ceremony at MCTE, Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Passing out ceremony at MCTE, Mhow

MP: Man belongs to Banchara community dies in police custody in Neemuch, family accuses police of...

MP: Man belongs to Banchara community dies in police custody in Neemuch, family accuses police of...