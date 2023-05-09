MP Bus Tragedy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cong's Kamal Nath mourn Khargone bus accident victims

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders from across the political spectrum have expressed their grief over the bus accident in Khargone district, which claimed 22 lives on Tuesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah

The incident of the bus falling into the river in Khargone of Madhya Pradesh is sad. All possible help is being provided to the injured by the local administration. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery, said Amit Shah.

Minister of Water Resource Department, Tulsi Ram Silawat

The incident including several precious lives being lost untimely in the bus accident in Khargone district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching, said Tulsi Ram Silawat.

MLA Sajjan Singh Verma

The news of the death of more than 15 people in the accident of a bus falling off a bridge in Khargone is extremely tragic. May God give all the deceased a place in his holy feet, said MLA Sajjan Singh Verma

Minister of Agriculture development, Kamal Patel

Minister says Chief Minister has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs to the families of those who lost their lives, Rs. 50,000 to seriously injured and Rs 25000 to those who sustained minor injuries in the accident and has given instructions for an investigation into the incident, said Kamal Patel.

We pray to the Almighty to give a place to the departed souls in his divine feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured, he added.

Minister of Rural industries, Gopal Bhargava

The bus accident in Khargone district is extremely painful. My sympathies are with the grieving families in this moment of sorrow. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident. The administration is involved in the relief work, said Gopal Bhargava.

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar

The news of untimely death of people in the bus accident in Khargone district is distressing. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured, said Pradhuman Singh Tomar.

