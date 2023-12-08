MP: NTPC Electron Quiz 2023 Grand Finale Unveils Thrilling Battle Of Minds In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The eagerly awaited NTPC Electron Quiz 2023 culminated in a spectacular finale held at the Power Management Institute (PMI), NTPC in Noida on Friday.

The finale brought together the brightest minds from six prestigious management and engineering institutions: Osmania University, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, FMS Delhi and IIM Kolkata.

SaneyaRafeeque and Saniya Mahreen from Osmania University emerged victorious at the intense competition and were awarded prize money of Rs 50,000. The second prize of Rs. 30,000 went to Piyush Kedla and Arnab Mondal from IIM Kolkata, while Sushant Adlakhar and Shashank Tyagu from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi University, secured the third prize of Rs 20,000. In addition, three consolation prizes of Rs 8,000 were awarded.

Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC graced the occasion in the presence of Sital Kumar, executive director (UPL &HR), Rachna Singh Bhal, Head (PMI), Gautam Bose, Quiz Master and CEO (Greycells) and senior officials of NTPC, students from various institutes.

The journey to the grand finale involved 17 qualifying teams from premier engineering and management institutes, selected from the semi-final held a day earlier at PMI, Noida.

These competitions serve as a testament to NTPC's dedication to fostering excellence and empowering the leaders of tomorrow.