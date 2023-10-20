MP: Now Garba Allowed Till 11 Pm, No Entry To Non-Hindus At Kalidas Academy

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Looking at crowd turnout at garba pandals and keeping in mind the demand of garba organisers to increase the closing time of garbas from 10 pm, the local administration on Thursday extended the time limit to 11 pm.

Meanwhile, Navrang Sanskratik Sanstha which is hosting the garba event for the last so many years at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy announced that only people with kurta pyjama and tilak on foreheads would be allowed entry. Treasurer Umesh Chouhan said that this step was taken to restrict entry of non-Hindus at the venue.

CULTURAL PRESENTATIONS AT HARSIDDHI

During cultural programme under Shri Harsiddhi Bhakta Mandal, audience was enthralled by cultural presentations under the leadership of Khushboo Panchal, director of Nurtyaradhana Dance Temple, at Navdurga Nagar. In the programme, Ganesh Vandana, Shiva Stuti Devi Vandana, Krishna Vandana, Mahalakshmi Ashtakam, Ram Vandana Durga were presented by Kavya Bhargava, Tanisha Jain, Devyani Singh, Srishti, Nikhar, Neetu, Diwakar and Yogeshwari Barupal. The programme was conducted by Gyaneshwar Dubey and vote of thanks was given by Virendra Sharma.

THREE-DAY GARBA FEST BEGINS

Shri Avantika Sanskar Parivar Audichya Brahmin Samaj Ujjain’s grand three-day Garba was inaugurated by officials of the organisation at Hotel Atharva by worshiping Audichya's worshipable Lord Shri Govind Madhav and Mother Gauri and lighting the lamp. The founder of the organisation, Satish Patel (Nagukhedi) said that in this dignified event of Avantika Sanskar Parivar and Audichya Samaj, Ujjain, Manju Pandya of Audichya Brahmin Samaj, Radha Mehta, Anita Pandey, Deeksha Thakkar, Kavita Trivedi and Pratiksha Thakur were present. Late Mamta Pandya Award would be given to the best Garba presentation and the audience was given gifts in memory of Late Subhadra Devi through lucky draw. More than 20 groups of women and girls of the society are participating under the guidance of Garba stage conductor Garima Dwivedi, Chetna Sharma and Kanupriya Upadhyay.

MAHARASHTRIAN SAMAJ

Under the Shardiya Navratri festival, Maharashtra Samaj is worshiping Goddess Mata in the society building at Kshirsagar. In this a bhajan programme was organised by Vanita Mandal with songs of Goddess Gulabai, Garba, Dandiya Raas. In the programme organised by the women of the society, Fariyali Prasad was distributed and attractive prizes were given. Social secretary Sushil Mule said that Best Grandparent Garba was given to Mukund Deshmukh and his wife, Best Garba Queen to Vandana Galapure, Best Garba Girl to Prachiti Kulkarni, Best Garba by Atharva Joshi, Best Garba Woman to Tambe, Best Dressed was Bhagyashree Chunekar, Best Couple Jodi Gaurav Gadkari and his wife special award was given to Chhaya Lokhande.

LECTURE SERIES

On the occasion of the holy festival of Om Shanti Navratri, a three-day Gyan Varsha Pravachanmala programme has been organised from October 20 to 22 at 7 pm at the Shivdarshan Dham complex in Rishi Nagar Extension.

