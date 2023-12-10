MP: Nightmare Of Deadliest Machhliya Ghat Road Ends Today In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The deadliest Machhliya Ghat Road, a stretch of 6km-long, on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway has now been replaced with a 3km-long new straight road. This will reduce the travel time between Jhabua and Sardapur. Commuters will be able to cover the distance in just 35 minutes instead of the current one hour, with the new road opening for traffic on Sunday.

Machhaliya Ghat, a narrow and old stretch on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway was notorious for accidents and robberies. The movement of heavy vehicles was causing danger to the other vehicles.

The administration woke up to save the lives of people and also prevent delays in the transportation of goods. The narrow and old ghat road has been causing traffic congestion and turning into a deadly stretch for commuters.

The Ghat known for its risks and frequent incidents of theft and accidents, has been replaced with a new, improved route at a staggering cost of Rs 210 crore. This new development includes the construction of three major bridges and a separate road from Dhulet to Dattigaon, with an additional cost of Rs 70 crore.

Previously, vehicles were travelling at the speed of 30 km/h. However, with the completion of this project, vehicles can now speed through at 100 km/h on the straight, drastically reducing travel time. The travel time between Sardarpur to Jhabua would be reduced to one hour only.

Beginning on December 10, commuters can experience a hassle-free journey on this newly constructed route. The commencement of travel on this revamped road promises relief from robbery, road accidents, and traffic congestion.

This also brings an end to the constant vigilance of police patrols during nighttime and ensures a safer travel experience for commuters.