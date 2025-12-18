MP News: Tanker Collision Kills Mother And Son In Badnawar |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident claimed the lives of a mother and son duo after a speeding diesel tanker hit their motorcycle on Thursday evening. The incident occurred around 6 pm near the Gajnod turn on the Kod road under the Kanwan police station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Gyarsibai Patidar (65) and her son Rajendra Patidar (48), residents of Ratanpura village. They were returning home after attending a condolence programme in Kod when the tanker struck their bike, killing both on the spot. After the collision, the tanker lost control and veered into a nearby field, where it caught fire.

On receiving information, villagers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the civil hospital in separate ambulances. Kanwan TI Gagan Hanwat reached the scene along with police personnel, while the Badnawar Municipal Council fire brigade managed to control the fire after strenuous efforts. Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and further investigation is underway. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted on Friday morning.

Elderly man crushed to death in Badnawar

A 72-year-old man identified as Karan Singh was crushed to death near Dattigaon petrol pump. On Thursday, a speeding truck transporting ginger from Indore to Ratlam lost control, hit a divider and overturned onto Singh’s motorcycle.

The victim, a resident of Jawasia village, died instantly. The driver fled the scene, leaving behind a massive traffic jam on Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane. Local volunteers and police used two cranes to lift the vehicle and retrieve the body. After a post-mortem at the Civil Hospital, the body was handed over to the grieving family. Police have registered a case and are investigating.