MP News: People Living In Insecurity Under BJP Rule, Says Congress MLA Umang Singhar In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a dig at the BJP-led state government, Gandhwani MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Umar Singhar said that people in Madhya Pradesh were living in “insecurity” and were deprived of their basic rights.

Addressing a gathering of supporters during a programme on his birthday on Friday, he said BJP continues to make hollow claims of development while citizens were unable to get access to clean drinking water and were not able to exercise their fundamental rights.

On the occasion, Congress leaders from across the state reached Gandhwani to extend birthday greetings to him. The programme featured performances presented by tribal folk singers and dance groups.

Leaders and supporters arrived in more than 500 vehicles from Gandhwani assembly constituency and other seats including Manawar, Sardarpur, Kukshi, Dharampuri, Badnawar and Dhar.

Fulfilling a promise on his birthday, Singhar presented a laptop to a student, Pooja Solanki, for securing 91% in her class X exams. He also donated Rs 2 lakh for the

construction of a dining hall at an orphanage in Piplkheda in Dhar, along with donating educational supplies for students. Additionally, he also announced free online coaching, clothing, sweets and crackers for children.

Earlier, Singhar offered prayers at the ancient Balwari Hanuman Temple and paid

Singhar celebrates birthday with workers in Sardarpur

Leader of Opposition and Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar celebrated his 52 nd birthday at the Circuit House in Sardarpur amid a large gathering of Congress

workers. Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal was also present on the occasion.

During the celebration, Singhar cut the birthday cake and surprised everyone by calling forward an ordinary Congress worker, Gajraj Bhuria from village Bichhiya, who was standing behind him. Singhar personally fed him cake. The gesture of giving special attention to a common party worker not only surprised those present but also became a topic of political discussion among Congress workers.