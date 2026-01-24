 Indore News: 40 Cars Worth ₹3 Crore Seized From Car Rental Fraud Accused
Indore News: 40 Cars Worth ₹3 Crore Seized From Car Rental Fraud Accused

Bhadoria stated that he had bought a car in January 2025 and gave it on rent to Sanjay Karira in August for Rs 24,000 per month. Sanjay paid rent for only two months and later stopped payments. The complainant later found out that his car had been pledged to someone else. Based on this complaint, a case was registered at Annapurna Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS.

Updated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Indore News: 40 Cars Worth ₹3 Crore Seized From Car Rental Fraud Accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police carried out action in a large car rental fraud case and seized 24 cars worth more than Rs 3 crore from the accused named Sanjay Karira, who was arrested a few days ago. Sixteen more cars are yet to be recovered from him.

According to DCP Anand Kaladagi, Sanjay Karira took cars on rent from innocent owners by offering them high monthly rent and signing 11-month agreements but paid rent for only two to three months.

After that, he stopped paying and secretly pledged or rented those cars to other people to earn a big amount of money. In many cases, he also removed the GPS devices from the vehicles to avoid tracking.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed on January 20 by Romendra Singh Bhadoria, a resident of New Gauri Nagar area of the city.

Bhadoria stated that he had bought a car in January 2025 and gave it on rent to Sanjay Karira in August for Rs 24,000 per month. Sanjay paid rent for only two months and later stopped payments.

The complainant later found out that his car had been pledged to someone else. Based on this complaint, a case was registered at Annapurna Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS.

Under the supervision of the senior police officials, a special team was formed and Sanjay Karira was arrested. During the investigation, around 40 other car owners also approached the police with similar complaints.

So far, the police have seized 24 cars, including expensive vehicles. The accused is currently on police remand till January 29, during which efforts are being made to recover the remaining 16 cars.

Police records show that Sanjay Karira has a criminal history and was earlier involved in cheating and fraud cases registered at several police stations in Indore and Ujjain.

