MP News: Several Leaders Will Be Out Of BJP’s State Executive | AI-Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s state leadership is sweating it out to announce the party’s executive committee.

Three months have passed since Hemant Khandelwal announced names of the office-bearers, but he is unable to announce the executive committee.

Many leaders of the party will be out of the executive committee this time.

The party’s central leadership has made it clear that the number of members of the state executive committee will not be more than 105 this time.

The names of a 23-member team of office-bearers, an office secretary, and the person in charge of the media cell have been announced.

In such a situation, only 82 leaders can be accommodated in the party’s executive committee.

There were 175 members in the previous executive committee. Because instructions have been issued to reduce the number of members in the committee, the party leadership is facing problems in announcing the names.

Most of the ministers and important leaders are accommodated in the committee.

Senior legislators, powerful leaders who have lost elections, and the important leaders from the districts are to be included in the committee.

But this time, such leaders will be out. One-third of the women leaders must also be included in the committee.

Keeping these problems in mind, the party leadership is unable to announce the executive committee.

According to sources, several members of the previous executive committee may be kept out this time.

Sources further said the party leadership had pondered over the formation of the executive committee several times.

As the names of many important leaders cannot be accommodated, the party leadership is delaying the announcement of the committee.

According to sources, before declaring the executive committee, the approval of the central leadership in Delhi will be required.

If the number of members is higher, the central leadership will not give its nod. This is the reason that efforts are being made to reduce the names.