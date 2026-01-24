MP News: Police Failure To Assess Situation Led To Tarana Riots | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wrong assessment of the situation by the police is also one of the reasons for the riots at Tarana in Ujjain.

When the riots erupted in Tarana, the senior officers from the police headquarters were busy organizing Puja and Namaz at Bhojshala in Dhar.

But the local police of Ujjain failed to understand the situation in Tarana. The police were under pressure. So, riots took place in the home district of the Chief Minister before Republic Day.

A dispute cropped up between the two communities on Thursday night, but there was a lack of security after the Friday namaz.

A dispute took place between Sahil Thakur and Salman Beg on Thursday night.

Some people laid siege to the police station demanding the arrest of the culprits. In the meantime, a few people, belonging to a particular community, torched some buses.

Afterwards, FIRs were registered against Beg and his accomplices. The police thought the dispute would end, but the police failed to assess what was going to happen between the two groups on Friday morning.

Had the police arrested the anti-social elements of both groups, the situation in Tarana would have never descended into riots.

The members of both communities pelted one another with stones at night and that, too, in the presence of the police. Now, the higher-ups are assessing these events.

According to sources, the Superintendent of Police, Pradeep Sharma; ASP (rural) Abhishek Anand; sub-divisional officer of police Bhavish Bhaskar; and TI of Tarana Ramnarayan Bhadoria should have nipped the violence in the bud. Now, the government is gathering information on whether they had properly performed their duty or not.