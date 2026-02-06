 MP News: Nine Officers Fined For Delay In Resolving Applications In Dhar
MP News: Nine Officers Fined For Delay In Resolving Applications In Dhar

MP News: Nine Officers Fined For Delay In Resolving Applications In Dhar

Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra imposed fines totalling ₹21,500 on nine officers for failing to dispose of public service applications within the stipulated time under the MP Public Service Guarantee Act. The penalties were imposed for delays in certificates, land records, registrations and other services.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Nine Officers Fined For Delay In Resolving Applications In Dhar | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra directed additional collector Sanjeev Keshav Pandey on Monday to impose a penalty of Rs 21,500 on nine designated officers after they failed to resolve applications within the stipulated time limit. The action against the officers was taken under the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Guarantee Act.

Sardarpur tehsildar Mukesh Bamaniya was fined Rs 6,500, while Nalchha naib tehsildar Vishakha Chauhan received a penalty of Rs 5,000. Dhar tehsildar Dinesh Kumar Uike was penalised Rs 4,000 and Bagh circle tehsildar in-charge Mukesh Malviya was fined Rs 2,000. Manawar naib tehsildar Rajesh Bhinde received a penalty of Rs 1,500 and Dharampuri tehsildar Kunal Awasya was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

Additionally, Rs 500 each was imposed on Digthan Circle naib tehsildar Anita Baretha, Sardarpur Janpad Panchayat CEO Joshua Peter and Rajgarh CMO Jyoti Sunaria.

The additional collector stated that the officers failed to resolve cases related to local certificates, income certificates, land records from tehsil record rooms, revenue cases, maps, construction worker registration, marriage registration and birth and death registration within the time limit.

According to Section 7(1)(b) of the Public Service Guarantee Act, 2010, a penalty of Rs 500 has been imposed for each delayed case beyond the stipulated deadline.

