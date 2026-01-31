MP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted; Accused Says Was Responsible For Arranging Laborers In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police produced Naveen Yadav before a court on Saturday and sought two days’ remand for further questioning in connection with the illegal firecracker factory case in Khandwa.

According to reports, Yadav was arrested in Betul and has named other key persons involved in the racket during police interrogation.

Naveen claimed that he was only responsible for arranging labourers required for manufacturing firecrackers, while the procurement of raw material was handled by Jitu Bhati of Dewas.

Police said Bhati allegedly supplied gunpowder, fuses, ropes and other materials to the illegal factory, where workers prepared firecrackers without any legal permission or safety arrangements. Yadav’s claims have also pointed at the alleged involvement of Congress leader Professor Imran Paryani in the case, said a police official.

According to police, Paryani holds a license for storage and sale of firecrackers, and he was allegedly planning to stock the illegally manufactured firecrackers in his warehouse for commercial sale.

TI Praveen Arya said that the breakthrough came after an accused pickup driver, identified as Arbaaz Khan, was arrested and named Naveen during interrogation.

Police confirmed that both Bhati and Paryani are currently absconding. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest them.