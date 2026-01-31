 MP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted; Accused Says Was Responsible For Arranging Laborers In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted; Accused Says Was Responsible For Arranging Laborers In Indore

MP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted; Accused Says Was Responsible For Arranging Laborers In Indore

Police said Bhati allegedly supplied gunpowder, fuses, ropes and other materials to the illegal factory, where workers prepared firecrackers without any legal permission or safety arrangements. Yadav’s claims have also pointed at the alleged involvement of Congress leader Professor Imran Paryani in the case, said a police official.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted; Accused Says Was Responsible For Arranging Laborers In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police produced Naveen Yadav before a court on Saturday and sought two days’ remand for further questioning in connection with the illegal firecracker factory case in Khandwa. 

According to reports, Yadav was arrested in Betul and has named other key persons involved in the racket during police interrogation. 

Read Also
Indore News: New Year Vigil; Police Crackdown On Crime Hotspot
article-image

Naveen claimed that he was only responsible for arranging labourers required for manufacturing firecrackers, while the procurement of raw material was handled by Jitu Bhati of Dewas.

Police said Bhati allegedly supplied gunpowder, fuses, ropes and other materials to the illegal factory, where workers prepared firecrackers without any legal permission or safety arrangements. Yadav’s claims have also pointed at the alleged involvement of Congress leader Professor Imran Paryani in the case, said a police official.

FPJ Shorts
'Adopted Child Acquires Caste Of Adoptive Parents If Biological Parents Unknown': Bombay HC
'Adopted Child Acquires Caste Of Adoptive Parents If Biological Parents Unknown': Bombay HC
Bombay HC Quashes Order Directing Nashik School To Publish Public Apology Over CBSE Affiliation Claim
Bombay HC Quashes Order Directing Nashik School To Publish Public Apology Over CBSE Affiliation Claim
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family
TISS Students Protest Ahead Of February 6 Council Elections Over Alleged Weakening Of Representation
TISS Students Protest Ahead Of February 6 Council Elections Over Alleged Weakening Of Representation

According to police, Paryani holds a license for storage and sale of firecrackers, and he was allegedly planning to stock the illegally manufactured firecrackers in his warehouse for commercial sale.

TI Praveen Arya said that the breakthrough came after an accused pickup driver, identified as Arbaaz Khan, was arrested and named Naveen during interrogation.

Police confirmed that both Bhati and Paryani are currently absconding. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Four Members Of A Family Get Life Imprisonment For Relative’s Murder In Mandleshwar
MP News: Four Members Of A Family Get Life Imprisonment For Relative’s Murder In Mandleshwar
MP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted; Accused Says Was Responsible For Arranging Laborers In...
MP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted; Accused Says Was Responsible For Arranging Laborers In...
MP News: Pushp Shakti Vihar Plunged Into Darkness, Safety At Risk In Susner
MP News: Pushp Shakti Vihar Plunged Into Darkness, Safety At Risk In Susner
Indore News: Indians Must Understand Ideological Divide. Says Author Anupam Mishra
Indore News: Indians Must Understand Ideological Divide. Says Author Anupam Mishra
MP News: Riveting Stories, With Inspiring Journeys, Curtains Down On Sitamau Literature Festival
MP News: Riveting Stories, With Inspiring Journeys, Curtains Down On Sitamau Literature Festival