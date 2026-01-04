MP NEWS: CBN, Neemuch Recovers 337.88 Kg Of Poppy Straw | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing with its anti-drug operations, on the basis of specific intelligence, a preventive team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch intercepted a truck at Baghana Industrial Area, Neemuch along with its occupant on Thursday.

The search of the said vehicle resulted into recovery of 283 packets of poppy straw weighing 337.88 kg concealed in a specially built cavity beneath the floor of the truck.

After receiving information that a truck having registration of Punjab would be carrying illicit poppy straw from Neemuch local area towards Punjab, a preventive team of officers of CBN, Neemuch was formed and dispatched in the morning of January 1.

Strict surveillance was kept in the suspected area and after successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, it was intercepted in Baghana Industrial area, Neemuch. Vigilant members of the preventive team searched the truck and apprehended the occupants.

A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 283 packets of poppy straw weighing 337.88 kg. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered poppy straw and the vehicle has been seized and two persons have been arrested under relevant provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.