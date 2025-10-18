Indore News: Casting Work For Metro’s Underground Section Begins On Dhanteras

MP News: Casting Work For Metro’s Underground Section Begins On Dhanteras |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro Rail Project achieved a major milestone on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, as the first segment casting for the underground section officially began on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by S Krishna Chaitanya (managing director of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL), marking a crucial step in the city’s journey towards a modern urban transport network.

At the casting yard, Chaitanya initiated the casting work for the first segment and reviewed the progress, quality and safety standards of the ongoing underground metro work. He emphasised the importance of maintaining strict adherence to construction safety and passenger convenience throughout the project.

Following the inauguration, Chaitanya travelled in a metro train from Super Corridor -02 Station to Vijay Nagar Station, conducting a field inspection along the Priority Corridor, including the Malviya Nagar station. He reviewed the track structure, system installation and station readiness, ensuring that all components were progressing as per the schedule.

Later in the day, a progress review meeting was held at the Gandhinagar office, in which officials from MPMRCL, along with civil and system contractors and general consultants, participated. Detailed discussions were held on the progress of both priority and underground packages and upcoming targets and timelines were set.

Chaitanya instructed teams to complete all work within deadlines, maintaining high construction quality and ensuring safety and operational efficiency for future commuters.

Underground construction between railway stn, airport

In a related development, the Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd and Tata Projects Ltd. (HCC–TPL JV) are working for the Indore Metro Yellow Line’s 8.626 km underground section, connecting Indore railway station and Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.

Under Package IN-05R, the joint venture is responsible for building twin tunnels and seven underground stations, which will be located at: Indore railway station, Rajwada, Chhota Ganpati, Bada Ganpati, Ramchandra Nagar, BSF/Kalani Nagar and Indore airport.

This Package IN-05R is the first and only underground package within the 33.53 km Indore Metro Phase 1 Project. On the east side, it will connect to Package IN-04 (under construction by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.–URC Construction JV), while on the west side, it will connect to Package IN-03 (under construction by URCC under subcontract from RVNL). In the joint venture, HCC holds a 55% share (Rs. 1,205 crore), while Tata Projects Ltd. holds 45% (Rs. 986 crore).