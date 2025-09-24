MP News: Arjun Barod Flyover To Be Ready By January 15 Next Year, Says NHAI |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development for Indore commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has assured that three key flyovers currently under construction— Arjun Barod, Jhalaria, and Kanadia —will be completed and operational by early 2026.

This assurance was given during a high-level meeting chaired by Minister Tulsiram Silawat in Bhopal on Wednesday. NHAI and MPRDC officials committed to opening the Arjun Barod flyover , located near Kshipra on AB Road, by January 15, 2026 .

Similarly, the Jhalaria flyover is set for completion by January 30 and the Kanadia flyover by March 31, 2026 .

These routes, part of Indore’s Bypass network, have been a major source of inconvenience for daily commuters due to heavy congestion, ongoing construction, and incomplete service roads.

Silawat directed officials to expedite the construction, citing the public’s growing frustration. He also emphasised the need to improve service roads, lighting, and overall traffic flow along these routes. NHAI officials informed that asphalting of service roads on both sides of the flyovers will be completed before Diwali.

Additionally, street lighting will be installed along the route within 10 days, and coordination with the local administration and police will be ensured to manage traffic efficiently during construction.

The meeting was attended by NHAI regional officer S.K. Singh, MPRDC chief engineer Rakesh Jain and Water Resources Department chief engineer Vinod Kumar Devda , among other senior officials.

Flyovers’ completion timeline

Arjun Barod January 15, 2026

Jhalaria flyover January 30, 2026

Kanadia flyover March 31, 2026