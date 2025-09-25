 MP News: Accused Involved In 8 Temple Thefts Nabbed In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Accused Involved In 8 Temple Thefts Nabbed In Dhar

MP News: Accused Involved In 8 Temple Thefts Nabbed In Dhar

Dhar police achieved a major breakthrough in the case of temple thefts by arresting the accused involved in the Udyogpati Balaji Temple theft at Pithampur; All stolen goods recovered

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Accused Involved In 8 Temple Thefts Nabbed In Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police achieved a major breakthrough in the case of temple thefts by arresting the accused involved in the Udyogpati Balaji Temple theft at Pithampur and recovering stolen goods not only from this temple but also from seven others across Dhar and Indore districts on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, SP Mayank Awasthi said that the seized silver goods including an umbrella and a bell appear to be all in brand new condition.

As per reports, the case originated on September 15, when complainant Vijay Giri reported that at around 2:30 am, an unidentified thief broke the lock of Balaji Temple at Pithampur, entered and stole a silver crown and umbrella worth Rs 40k. Police registered a case under relevant section and launched a probe into the matter.

Read Also
MP News: Mothi Mata Temple; Living Symbol Of Faith In Bhikangaon
article-image

Acting swiftly, a special team led by Pithampur CSP Ravi Soner and inspector Rajendra Soni scrutinised over 150 CCTV cameras, leading to tracing of a suspected car (MP 09 ZT 3134) linked with the theft incident. Police arrested accused Khemraj Chauhan (23) of Tejaji Nagar, Indore. Upon interrogation, he confessed to theft in multiple temples.

FPJ Shorts
EAM S Jaishankar Slams Double Standards At UNGA, Calls For Stronger Global Cooperation Amid Trump’s Russian Oil Threat - VIDEO
EAM S Jaishankar Slams Double Standards At UNGA, Calls For Stronger Global Cooperation Amid Trump’s Russian Oil Threat - VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Semi-Nude Body Of 40-Year-Old Woman Found Near Malad's Malvani Church, Murder Suspected
Mumbai Crime: Semi-Nude Body Of 40-Year-Old Woman Found Near Malad's Malvani Church, Murder Suspected
World Lung Day 2025: 1 In 5 Govandi Residents Need Urgent Medical Care, AI Screening Reveals
World Lung Day 2025: 1 In 5 Govandi Residents Need Urgent Medical Care, AI Screening Reveals
Mumbai Fraud: Bangur Nagar Police Arrest 47-Year-Old Bengali Film Producer For Allegedly Cheating Actress & Husband Of ₹1.58 Crore
Mumbai Fraud: Bangur Nagar Police Arrest 47-Year-Old Bengali Film Producer For Allegedly Cheating Actress & Husband Of ₹1.58 Crore

Police recovered 2.3 kg of silver, 23 kg of brass worth Rs 4.8 lakh along with a country-made pistol, three live cartridges from the accused possession. A car worth Rs 6 lakh was also confiscated.

The stolen items were traced to eight temples including Balaji Temple Pithampur, Kalka Mata Temple (Pithampur), Ram Temple (Betma), Hanuman Temples at Dwarkapuri and Manpur, Nand Koteshwar Mahadev Temple (Simrol), Santoshi Mata Temple (Mhow) and Hanuman Temple (Nalcha). The accused is under police custody and is being interrogated to find out further links in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Additional 50 MVA Power Transformer Energised At Rau

Indore News: Additional 50 MVA Power Transformer Energised At Rau

Indore News: Swachhata Champions Of 7 States Take A Lesson From IIM Indore

Indore News: Swachhata Champions Of 7 States Take A Lesson From IIM Indore

MP News: Accused Involved In 8 Temple Thefts Nabbed In Dhar

MP News: Accused Involved In 8 Temple Thefts Nabbed In Dhar

MP News: Woman, Brother-In-Law Held In Murder Case In Barwani

MP News: Woman, Brother-In-Law Held In Murder Case In Barwani

MP News: Mothi Mata Temple; Living Symbol Of Faith In Bhikangaon

MP News: Mothi Mata Temple; Living Symbol Of Faith In Bhikangaon