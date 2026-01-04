MP News: 40% Residents Get Drinking Water From Old Iron Pipes In Petlawad | FP Photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a major investment of Rs 20 crore to improve water supply in the town, wards 2, 3, and 12 are still still getting drinking water through old iron pipes.

As per information, the town has a population of 19,000 and has faced drinking water problem for many years. To solve the issue, a water pipeline was laid from Ajab Borali reservoir in 1994–95. The iron pipeline is now almost 30 years old.

Later, to improve water supply, a new filter plant was built on Barvet Road in 2018 by Snehal Company of Gujarat at a cost of around Rs 20 crore. Along with this, a new pipeline and distribution system were installed across the town. However, due to low pressure and technical issues, the new system is not fully working in these areas.

Around 40% of the town’s population receives water from an old tank located in municipal council premises, which is filled from Barvet Road plant and then supplied through the old pipeline.

Even after claims by the administration that the water quality is good, nearly 60% of residents buy RO water cans. There is no proper check on the quality of water sold by these RO shops. Poor and working-class families are forced to depend on water from the old pipeline.

Recently, SDM Tanushree Meena, CMO Asha Bhandari and company officials inspected the system. However, inspecting the buried old pipeline is very difficult. Officials said that three wards still depend on the old system, while efforts are being made to ensure safe water supply in the town.