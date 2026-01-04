 MP News: Sagar Municipal Commissioner Enters Water Tank To Supervise Cleaning After Deaths In Indore
Following deaths linked to contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, authorities intensified cleaning and inspection of water tanks. Municipal Commissioner Rajkumar Khatri, Corporation Chairman Vrindavan Ahirwar, and MLA Shailendra Jain personally supervised the work, ensuring proper coordination and strict action against negligence.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal Commissioner and Corporation Chairman of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar entered a water tank in the town to inspect and supervise the cleaning process on Saturday.

The move was made in wake of deaths linked to contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. At present, Indore Municipal Corporation has intensified its efforts to ensure safe water supply. 

Following the same, Sagar district’s main water tanks underwent special cleaning, during which Municipal Commissioner Rajkumar Khatri and Corporation Chairman Vrindavan Ahirwar personally entered the Karila water tank in Ravidas Ward to supervise and assist the workers in the cleaning process.

MLA Shailendra Jain also visited the site to inspect the arrangements and gave strict instructions to the Municipal Corporation, Tata Project and sewer line authorities. 

He emphasised the need for proper coordination between the civic body, Tata, MPUDC and sewer project officials to check all pipeline lines. 

He warned that any negligence in addressing leaks would result in strict action against responsible officials and stressed that contaminated water should not be supplied under any circumstances.

Water supply schedule

Water supply was disrupted on Saturday due to the cleaning work. The Municipal Corporation announced that the wards scheduled to receive water on Saturday will get it on Sunday, and areas scheduled for Sunday will receive supply on Monday. 

From Tuesday, the water supply schedule is expected to return to normal.

Along with tank cleaning, valves, filter units and pump houses were inspected, and regular water quality sampling is ongoing. 

Commissioner Khatri instructed that any repairs in areas reporting leaks or contaminated water must be followed by thorough testing before the supply is resumed.

