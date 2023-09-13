MP: New Coach Indicator Display Boards At Khandwa Rly Station | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): From now on, passengers need not run here and there on platforms at Khandwa railway station to board trains as the railway has begun installing new electronic coach indicator display boards.

Following directives of MP Gyaneshwar Patil, the Bhusaval Division has been installing new display boards, and replacing defunct old boards. The coach indicators would help easy identification of coaches including unreserved compartments, sleeper coaches and AC coaches.

Sharing information, former railway committee member Manoj Soni said that for the past few months, passengers have been complaining about the display boards not working properly, leaving passengers clueless about their coach position on the platform.

The issue was raised by MP Patil during a railway meeting with DRM SS Kedia at the Bhusaval Railway Division office in March this year. Following this, the DRM office issued tenders for installing new coach display boards at the station.

To counter the problem, new digital display boards are being installed at the station. Installation work was in progress on Platforms No 1, 2 and 5 besides nearby footbridges and ticket booking office.

This would greatly benefit passengers in finding the exact coach positions of trains besides giving an attractive look to platforms too.

